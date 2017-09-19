News » Over £20m » Fusion21 chooses consultants » published 19 Sep 2017
Fusion21 chooses consultants
Sixty-six companies have been selected for Fusion21’s national consultants’ framework, worth up to £90m over a four-year term.
The framework has 10 lots and covers a range of construction-related consultancy services including surveying, stock monitoring and appraisal, environmental, architectural, engineering, project management and multi-disciplinary works.
Dave Johnson, consultants’ framework manager at Fusion21, said: “This OJEU compliant framework provides access to a wealth of consultancy knowledge and expertise and will save Fusion21 members – including social landlords, local authorities, NHS trusts, education institutions and blue light organisations – time, resources and cost efficiencies.
“Following feedback from our members we’ve also added new lots for Heritage and Conservation, Valuations; and Principal Designer duties has replaced CDMC, reflecting changes in The Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.”
The chosen firms are:
- AEW Architects & Designers
- AHR Building Consultancy
- Anderton Gables
- Arcadis
- Arcus Consulting
- Atkins
- Aura
- Baily Garner
- Baker Mallett
- Bernard Taylor Partnership
- Butler & Young Associates
- Buttress Architects
- Calfordseaden
- Capita Property & Infrastructure
- Curtins Consulting
- Daniel Connal Partnership
- ECD Architects
- Faithorn Farrell Timms
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- Gilling Dod Architects
- Gully Howard Technical
- GVA
- Halsall Lloyd Partnership
- Hydrock
- Interserve Construction
- JDA
- John Rowan & Partners
- Keegans
- Keelagher Okey Klein
- Kendall Kingscott
- Kier Business Services
- Landmark Information Group
- Mason Clark Associates
- Michael Dyson Associates
- Mott MacDonald
- NIFES Consulting Group
- P+HS Architects
- Paddock Johnson Partnership
- PCSG
- Pellings
- Pennington Choices
- Pick Everard
- Poole Dick Associates
- Potter Raper Partnership
- Pozzoni Architecture
- Property Tectonics
- Purcell
- Rand Associates Consultancy Services
- Ridge and Partners
- RLF
- Rund Partnership
- S I Sealy & Associates
- Savills (UK)
- SDA Consulting
- Stace
- Summers Inman Construction & Property Consultants
- Sutcliffe
- The Derek Evans Partnership
- The Environmental Consultancy (trading as RPS)
- The Vinden Partnership
- Triangle Architects
- Waldeck Associates
- Wardell Armstrong
- Watts Group
- Wilks Head & Eve
- WYG
