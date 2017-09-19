Fusion21 chooses consultants

Sixty-six companies have been selected for Fusion21’s national consultants’ framework, worth up to £90m over a four-year term.

The framework has 10 lots and covers a range of construction-related consultancy services including surveying, stock monitoring and appraisal, environmental, architectural, engineering, project management and multi-disciplinary works.

Dave Johnson, consultants’ framework manager at Fusion21, said: “This OJEU compliant framework provides access to a wealth of consultancy knowledge and expertise and will save Fusion21 members – including social landlords, local authorities, NHS trusts, education institutions and blue light organisations – time, resources and cost efficiencies.

“Following feedback from our members we’ve also added new lots for Heritage and Conservation, Valuations; and Principal Designer duties has replaced CDMC, reflecting changes in The Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.”

The chosen firms are: