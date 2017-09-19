Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Over £20m » Fusion21 chooses consultants » published 19 Sep 2017

Fusion21 chooses consultants

Sixty-six companies have been selected for Fusion21’s national consultants’ framework, worth up to £90m over a four-year term.

The framework has 10 lots and covers a range of construction-related consultancy services including surveying, stock monitoring and appraisal, environmental, architectural, engineering, project management and multi-disciplinary works.

Dave Johnson, consultants’ framework manager at Fusion21, said: “This OJEU compliant framework provides access to a wealth of consultancy knowledge and expertise and will save Fusion21 members – including social landlords, local authorities, NHS trusts, education institutions and blue light organisations – time, resources and cost efficiencies.

“Following feedback from our members we’ve also added new lots for Heritage and Conservation, Valuations; and Principal Designer duties has replaced CDMC, reflecting changes in The Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.”

The chosen firms are:

  • AEW Architects & Designers
  • AHR Building Consultancy
  • Anderton Gables
  • Arcadis
  • Arcus Consulting
  • Atkins
  • Aura
  • Baily Garner
  • Baker Mallett
  • Bernard Taylor Partnership
  • Butler & Young Associates
  • Buttress Architects
  • Calfordseaden
  • Capita Property & Infrastructure
  • Curtins Consulting
  • Daniel Connal Partnership
  • ECD Architects
  • Faithorn Farrell Timms
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • Gilling Dod Architects
  • Gully Howard Technical
  • GVA
  • Halsall Lloyd Partnership
  • Hydrock
  • Interserve Construction
  • JDA
  • John Rowan & Partners
  • Keegans
  • Keelagher Okey Klein
  • Kendall Kingscott
  • Kier Business Services
  • Landmark Information Group
  • Mason Clark Associates
  • Michael Dyson Associates
  • Mott MacDonald
  • NIFES Consulting Group
  • P+HS Architects
  • Paddock Johnson Partnership
  • PCSG
  • Pellings
  • Pennington Choices
  • Pick Everard
  • Poole Dick Associates
  • Potter Raper Partnership
  • Pozzoni Architecture
  • Property Tectonics
  • Purcell
  • Rand Associates Consultancy Services
  • Ridge and Partners
  • RLF
  • Rund Partnership
  • S I Sealy & Associates
  • Savills (UK)
  • SDA Consulting
  • Stace
  • Summers Inman Construction & Property Consultants
  • Sutcliffe
  • The Derek Evans Partnership
  • The Environmental Consultancy (trading as RPS)
  • The Vinden Partnership
  • Triangle Architects
  • Waldeck Associates
  • Wardell Armstrong
  • Watts Group
  • Wilks Head & Eve
  • WYG

 

 

This article was published on 19 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).

