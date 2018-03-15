Fusion21 grounds maintenance framework worth £85m

Public sector procurement group Fusion21 is setting up a national grounds maintenance framework with a potential value of £85m over a four-year term.

The framework is designed to meet the needs of social housing providers and other organisations operating within the public sector. Services range from fencing and hedge cutting to weed control and litter picking.

“This framework will support improvement and maintenance works for outdoor spaces of any scale to a high standard, and Fusion21 members accessing this framework will benefit from greater efficiency savings in addition to working with pre-qualified and accredited supply partners,” said Fusion21 category manager Phil Woodhead.

“We welcome applications from interested organisations that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation now available at www.mytenders.org – under Notice ID MAR152692.”

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 12th April 2018.