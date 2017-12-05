Galliford Try and McAlpine to build Mace student rooms

Mace’s development arm has selected Galliford Try and Sir Robert McAlpine to build student housing schemes in Exeter and Cardiff respectively.

The two schemes between them represent over 1,200 student beds, a significant portion of Mace’s growing 2,000 bed student housing portfolio. Mace also owns student blocks in Oxford and Sheffield.

Mace has appointed Galliford Try as main contractor for its 644-bed scheme in Cardiff. The development will be built on the former west wing of the Cardiff Royal Infirmary, on Glossop Road in the Adamsdown area of the city. The 10-storey development will incorporate a mixture of apartments, studio-style living and cluster accommodation.

In Exeter, Mace has appointed Sir Robert McAlpine to deliver a mixed-use scheme of 599 student beds and approximately 20,000 sq.ft of retail space. It is on Belgrave Road in the city centre, next to one of Exeter City Council’s future development sites, which is earmarked for a major leisure-led scheme.

The Exeter scheme will rise to eight storeys, set around a large central landscaped courtyard. Like the Cardiff project, it will incorporate a mixture of apartments, studio-style living and cluster accommodation alongside a range of onsite facilities and amenities. The retail element will include a mix of shops, restaurants and bars.

The current development plans envisage both sites completed by September 2019. Contract values and GDVs have not yet been disclosed.

David Grover, Mace chief operating office for development, said: “The appointment of contractors for these schemes marks a major step forward for our student housing portfolio. Over the last two years, Mace has been strategically investing in a diverse portfolio of student housing projects across the UK’s major university towns. We are continuing this approach and are still looking for potential development sites.

“The schemes themselves will have a major impact in both cities, helping to deliver sustainable economic growth, reduce the pressure on local housing stock and make Cardiff and Exeter more attractive to potential students.”