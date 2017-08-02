News » Over £20m » Galliford Try extends Manchester airport apron » published 2 Aug 2017
Galliford Try extends Manchester airport apron
Galliford Try has been awarded a £38m contract to build new taxiways at Manchester airport.
The contract is part of the £1bn Manchester Airport Transformation Project, aimed at boosting the airport’s capacity.
The contract centres on the extension of the airfield’s west apron and includes construction of new taxiways and aircraft stands around piers and terminal buildings along with associated stand reconfigurations, ground lighting, drainage, communications networks, security fencing and aircraft control systems.
Work involves the excavation of 65,000 cubic metres of cut material, laying 95,000 square metres of pavement-quality concrete and similar quantity of stone as well as installation of 6km of ducting and cabling, more than 500 airfield lights and new fire and aviation fuel mains.
Galliford Try aviation director Colin Abbott said: “A challenge of the scheme is that it needs to be undertaken while the airfield remains in operation. We have considerable experience of this type of work and will complete it efficiently and to a high standard without disrupting the safe running of our client’s day to day activities.”
Work starts immediately and completion is due by November 2018
Manchester Airports Group’s 10-year Transformation Project will double the size of Terminal 2.
Galliford Try has also won a £5m contract to build a new 4,050-space car park at Stansted airport, also part of MAG.
This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).