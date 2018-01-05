Galliford Try handed £155m Old Oak Common deal

Galliford Try has been awarded the first multi-million-pound phase of construction works on the Old Oak Common regeneration scheme in northwest London.

Genesis Housing Association and Queens Park Rangers Football Club (QPR) have appointed regeneration specialist Galliford Try Partnerships to deliver the first phase of construction works at Oaklands, which is the first development being brought forward at Old Oak Common.

The £155m contract will be undertaken over a 164-week construction programme. It is expected to be the catalyst project for what is billed as the UK’s largest regeneration scheme since the 2012 London Olympics.

Works comprise the demolition of derelict buildings to make way for a new neighbourhood consisting of 605 new homes and 3,500 m2 of commercial space.

QPR chief operating officer Mark Donnelly said: “This is a significant moment for west London with the delivery of new homes, including significant numbers of affordable homes and jobs which will be a real boost to the area. We are delighted to be working with Galliford Try Partnerships to deliver the Oaklands development and look forward to accelerating the delivery of more houses on other sites which will all help to deliver our long-term aim of a new stadium.”

Galliford Try Partnerships chief executive Stephen Teagle said: “This contract adds to our growing order book across all regions and underlines our accelerated delivery programme for the provision of affordable homes across London, bringing the total value of contracts awarded to our south-east business unit during the last quarter to over £430m.”