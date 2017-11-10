Galliford Try joins £100m Partington housing scheme

Galliford Try Partnerships has formed a joint venture to deliver a large housing development in Greater Manchester.

Heath Lane Farm LLP has been established as the site-specific special purpose vehicle for a joint venture between Galliford Try Partnerships and Trafford Housing Trust. It has been created to build a £100m development of nearly 600 new homes at Heath Farm Lane, Partington – subject to planning permission.

Work has now started on the consultation process, following which a planning application will be submitted to Trafford Metropolitan Borough Council. It is hoped to start on site later in 2018.

The new development is less than a mile from Partington town centre and 10 miles southwest of Manchester city centre.

Some 576 new homes of various types are planned – from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes. Of these, 500 will be for open market sale through Galliford Try’s Linden Homes brand as well as Trafford Housing Trust’s Laurus Homes.

The rest will be made available as affordable homes, and will feature a mix of tenures including shared ownership and rented.

Brendan Blythe, regional managing director at Galliford Try Partnerships North West, said: “Trafford Housing Trust has a well-established reputation within the Trafford and Greater Manchester area, therefore we are delighted to enter into this joint venture to establish Heath Farm Lane LLP and bring forward this important regeneration scheme.

“In recent years, the Partington area has under gone extensive investment and we look forward to using our expertise in delivering high quality, sustainable housing to rejuvenate the area and create a thriving, high quality community.”