Galliford Try picked for L&G’s Walthamstow flats

Galliford Try Partnerships has been given a £120m contract for a Legal & General build-to-rent development in north London.

Work has now started on site at Blackhorse Mills in Walthamstow, where 440 new homes are to be built.

The first residents are expected to be able to move in between late 2019 and early 2020 – and, unlike in most other such developments, tenants will be allowed to decorate their own homes and keep pets.

“For too long renters have found themselves at the mercy of expensive moving fees, unresponsive managers, and private landlords who often want to minimise upkeep costs and maximise rents,” said Dan Batterton, build-to-rent fund manager at LGIM Real Assets. “Blackhorse Mills will be an exemplar of what future renting could look like, providing UK residents with the housing they deserve.”

Waltham Forest Council leader Clare Coghill said: "I have been very impressed with the plans and when we visited to see how progress was coming along it was great to see the Galliford Try Partnerships team's enthusiasm and dedication as they started work at the site."

As well as in Walthamstow, L&G is building rental developments in Bristol, Bath and Leeds. A scheme in Salford, The Slate Yard, opened to residents in May 2017.