Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Galliford Try promotes Sharkey » published 2 Nov 2017

Galliford Try promotes Sharkey

Galliford Try Partnerships North West has named Martin Sharkey as head of construction.

Martin Sharkey Above: Martin Sharkey

Martin Sharkey joined Galliford Try Partnerships in October 2016 from Bellway Homes as senior build manager. As head of construction, he now joins the senior management team, overseeing key decision making for the company’s construction activities.

"The northwest construction market continues to flourish, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into assisting the company in new ventures and building on its success," he said.

The North West division of Galliford Try’s regeneration arm, set up in 2015, currently has 12 live projects across the region.

 

 

This article was published on 2 Nov 2017 (last updated on 2 Nov 2017).

