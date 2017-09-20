Galliford Try returns for bank fit-out

Galliford Try has won a multi-million pound contract to fit-out the new HSBC UK headquarters it built at Centenary Square in Birmingham.

The new contract follows on from Galliford Try’s previous deal to construct the new 220,000 sq ft office building on behalf of developers Arena Central Development Ltd.

Under the new contract, Galliford Try will now complete the Category B fit-out of One Centenary Square, including provision of power and data systems and furnishings.

In addition, teaching spaces including auditoriums are being created on levels one and two of the building. The offices are expected to eventually accommodate more than 2,000 bank staff.