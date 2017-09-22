Galliford Try scores again at Arena Central

Galliford Try has secured a £65m contract to construct the new 3 Arena Central office building in central Birmingham.

Having previously built One Centenary Square, which will be the new HSBC headquarters, Galliford Try now has a second building to put up at the Arena Central site.

3 Arena Central will be government offices, for more than 3,600 civil servants from HM Revenue & Customs and other departments. At 240,000 sq ft the building represents the largest pre-let in Birmingham for more than a decade.

Galliford Try’s client is Arena Central Development Ltd (ACDL), a joint venture led by Miller Developments, and the project is funded by Legal & General.

The new building will have floorplates of 18,299 sq ft set around an offset core and has been designed to attain a BREEAM excellent rating. Targeted completion date is spring 2020.

3 Arena Central has been designed by Make Architects with the exterior of the building clad in a geometric pattern of hexagonal metallic panels.

Mick Laws, managing director for Galliford Try Building Midlands and South, said: “Our work at Arena Central has already demonstrated what can be achieved and we look forward to providing high-quality accommodation for the civil servants who will be working there.”

Andrew Sutherland of ACDL added: “Galliford Try’s work in delivering One Centenary Square has demonstrated their commitment to truly first-class development. Their familiarity with the site, high standards of work and track record makes them a perfect choice to deliver 3 Arena Central.”

The Arena Central development is next to Centenary Square and the Library of Birmingham and fronting Broad Street. Altogether, there is outline consent for more than a million square feet of commercial space.