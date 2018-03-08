News » Up To £20m » Galliford Try starts £19m Wolverhampton station works » published 8 Mar 2018
Galliford Try starts £19m Wolverhampton station works
Galliford Try has reached financial close with Wolverhampton Interchange Partnership to build the new City of Wolverhampton railway station.
Enabling works have started on the £19m project, and form part of a wider £150m investment in the interchange, with Ion Developments acting as delivery partner. This phase is expected to be complete in 2020.
Galliford Try’s scope of works includes the creation of an enhanced ticket office, larger passenger concourse, more ticket barriers to platforms and improved retail and café facilities.
Simon Burton, managing director for Galliford Try West Midlands & South West, said: “It is great for our business to be part of this ambitious scheme which will make a lasting difference to the civic fabric of Wolverhampton. We look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to create a first-class facility for passengers and the community.”
This article was published on 8 Mar 2018 (last updated on 8 Mar 2018).