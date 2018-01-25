Galliford Try takes over Carillion road job

Galliford Try has stepped in to replace Carillion temporarily on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass.

Lincolnshire County Council has officially ended its contract with Carillion and has brought it Galliford Try to make arrangements for carrying on work as soon as possible.

Carilllion was handed a £96m contract by Lincolnshire County Council at the end of 2016 for the construction of a 7.5km single carriageway road to link the A158 Wragby Road roundabout to the A15 at Bracebridge Heath.

Carillion filed for liquidation on 15th January 2018.

The council is trying to ensure that the local Carillion team can continue to work on the bypass project, initially with Galliford Try and then with a longer-term replacement contractor.

The client is pushing for all existing arrangements with subcontractors and suppliers to be honoured but said that these decisions will ultimately rest with the contractors.

Some of the works Galliford Try will be carrying out over the coming months includes highway connections to the existing road network and fencing.

In addition, Bam Nuttall has agreed to take over ducting works around the perimeter of the proposed Washingborough roundabout next month.

Cllr Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get work on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass back on track in such a short space of time. We know how important this new road is to residents and businesses, and, by bringing in Galliford Try, we can ensure work is not significantly held-up by the Carillion situation.

“While Galliford Try will be keeping things moving in the immediate future, we’ll be working to find a long-term replacement. We hope to have this new company take over in the summer.

“I want to thank all of the hard-working individuals who have turned things around so quickly in what have been very difficult circumstances. Thanks to them, people can rest assured that its business as usual for the city’s biggest highways project in decades.”