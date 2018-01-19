Galliford's Gateshead regeneration cleared for phase two

Galliford Try will begin construction of the second phase of Gateshead’s £350m housing-led regeneration programme in the spring.

Planning consent has been granted for 114 more homes on three new sites, adding to the 309 completed, or approaching completion in phase one at Birtley, Deckham and Bensham.

Gateshead Regeneration Partnership is a joint venture involving Gateshead Council, Galliford Try and Home Group. It plans to build more than 2,000 new homes over 10 years on greenfield and brownfield sites across the borough. GRP homes are built by Galliford Try Partnerships North and marketed by sister company Linden Homes.

The developments in phase two will be at Kelvin Grove (off Saltwell Road), the former Rowlands Gill primary school, and Whitehills Drive (Windy Nook), behind the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. When all of these are completed, GRP will have developed 423 homes.

GRP development director Christine Curran said: “We are delighted to have been given the go ahead to prepare for the second phase of this project, which is delivering much needed, quality family housing in Gateshead.

“However, this programme is not just about the bricks and mortar. We will continue to work closely with existing and newly emerging communities to help build a sustainable long term legacy of employment, local economic activity and cultural opportunities that will reinvigorate neighbourhoods and help to reverse the trend of people moving away from the borough.”