GAP adds to LED lighting tower fleet

GAP Hire Solutions has bought more X Eco lighting towers for its hire fleet to add to the 400 or so it bought last year.

The X Eco lighting towers, supplied by Trime (UK), have LED lamps that are guaranteed for 50,000 hours, so are unlikely to need replacing.

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “We made a significant investment last year by acquiring almost 400 X Eco lighting towers and they've been well received by both depots and customers. Operators benefit from increased efficiency and significant cost savings compared to standard lighting towers. We'll see some product enhancements this year with the introduction of an electronic engine governor and redesigned rear tail lights.”