GAP expands swivel skip dumper fleet

GAP Hire Solutions has added thirteen 1.5-tonne Wacker Neuson swivel skip dumpers to its fleet of site dumpers.

The Austrian-made compact swivel skip dumpers performed will in initial evaluation and the drive system also proved attractive.

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “We had identified a gap in our fleet holding of this particular dumper size and type which coincided with a request from a key customer for the equipment. We initially purchased one dumper for evaluation and both the customer and ourselves were impressed with the swivel skip, which allows for 180-degree tipping; ideal for limited and confined spaces, and the hydrostatic Twin-Lock all-wheel drive system”.

The drive system ensures that when the dumper is operational on uneven surfaces, it is not possible for one wheel to lose traction and rotate freely as each of the four wheels has its own hydraulic motor meaning power is always optimally distributed.”

He added: “Following evaluation, we purchased an additional 12 dumpers, which are now out on long term hires.”

GAP also carries Wacker Neuson compaction equipment for hire, including plates and rammers, breakers, floor saws and trench rollers.

