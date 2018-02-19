Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue February 20 2018

News » Plant » GAP sticks with Hamm for rollers » published 19 Feb 2018

GAP sticks with Hamm for rollers

GAP Hire Solutions has signed a four-year extension with Germany manufacturer Hamm for the supply of tandem rollers.

GAP’s Ken Stewart with Julian Green, product sales manager of Hamm (UK) Above: GAP’s Ken Stewart with Julian Green, product sales manager of Hamm (UK)

The new deal means Hamm will continue to supply GAP with its range of double drum ride-on rollers until April 2022.

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart commented: "Hamm has been our sole supplier of tandem rollers since early 2013. During this time we have significantly increased our fleet holding, including our 9-tonne articulated tandem roller range, to meet continuing high demand. Delivery performance has been exceptional with the product readily available for call-off from Hamm’s production facility in Germany and from their UK operation.”

GAP’s strategy is to invest around 50% of annual turnover on new equipment.

Mr Stewart continued: “The Hamm product is robust for the rigours of the hire industry and well designed with excellent features. We've received favourable feedback from our valued customers and our national depot network; we believe the Hamm product is well supported and offers excellent value for money. It was an easy decision to extend what is an excellent working relationship".

 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 19 Feb 2018 (last updated on 19 Feb 2018).

