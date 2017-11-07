News » Plant » GAP’s Bridgwater depot has Hinkley Point in sight » published 7 Nov 2017
GAP’s Bridgwater depot has Hinkley Point in sight
GAP Hire Solutions has opened a new depot in Bridgwater, Somerset.
The new depot offers coverage in the areas between GAP's Bristol and Exeter depots, including Hinkley Point, for small tools, accessories and plant equipment up to and including 3-tonne machines.
GAP's southwest regional operations director Andrew Feltham said: "GAP is constantly investing in property to expand our UK coverage and keep pace with demand.
"Being able to supply kit quickly is an essential requirement of our customers. GAP's new plant and tool Hire depot offers our customers in Somerset a broad range of equipment available for same day delivery and collection. From angle grinders, drills and saws to mini excavators, dumpers and telehandlers, we offer a complete hire solution."
This article was published on 7 Nov 2017 (last updated on 7 Nov 2017).