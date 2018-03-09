Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Fri March 09 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Geotechnical acquisition for testing house » published 9 Mar 2018

Geotechnical acquisition for testing house

Testing and inspection firm Socotec has acquired Calyx Investments, the holding company for the geotechnical and structural monitoring specialist ITM Monitoring.

ITM Monitoring supplies, installs and monitors projects that involve the movement of earth, rock and concrete structures affected by natural instability, demolition or construction, providing measurement and data. 

Socotec chief executive Ian Sparks said: “ITM offer a service that very much complements our existing monitoring services, and supports our ongoing ambition to become a single provider with multiple technical disciplines in the Infrastructure & Energy and the Environment & Safety sectors. The acquisition further strengthens our position in the UK market and provides significant opportunities within the infrastructure sector.”

ITM Monitoring managing director Jon Scott said: “Having seen ITM though 30 years of development, this is an exciting step for ITM as we join an ambitious and like-minded group. We have worked with many of the Socotec team in the past and look forward to developing the clear synergies of the two organisations with people we already know. The strength and support we now gain will undoubtedly move ITM up to a new level.” 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 9 Mar 2018 (last updated on 9 Mar 2018).

More News Channels