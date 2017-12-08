Geotechnical group appoints hon sec

Nick Armstrong, a manager with Fugro’s site characterisation and geoconsulting business, has been appointed honorary secretary of the British Geotechnical Association.

The British Geotechnical Association (BGA) specialises in the application of soil mechanics, rock mechanics and geology to engineering, providing technical seminars and input to training development.

Nick Armstrong, with Fugro since 1992, joined the BGA as a member last year, was appointed honorary secretary following interview and recommendation to the executive committee.

He said: “The association is hugely influential within the sphere of geotechnical engineering, both in the UK and internationally, and plays a crucial role in relation to training and professional development. I look forward to promoting innovation and best practice to help the industry move forward in these exciting times.”