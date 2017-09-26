Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Gleeds opens eighth US office » published 26 Sep 2017

Gleeds opens eighth US office

Property and construction consultancy Gleeds has opened its eighth US office.

The office in Austin, Texas, joins existing locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York and San Francisco.

The growth is intended to enable Gleeds to provide enhanced coverage to hospitality, commercial, mixed-use, higher education and industrial clients throughout Texas and beyond. It will also provide a platform from which to support its energy clients in this key region. 

Chris Soffe, CEO of Gleeds Americas, said: “Known as the ‘lone star state’ the $1.6 trillion economy in Texas is one of the strongest in the US, second only to California, so it was a natural step for us to extend our offering here.”

Richard Steer, Chairman of Gleeds Worldwide, added: “Over 100 of the country’s top companies call Texas home and we’ve built fantastic relationships with many of them, so we’re confident that this will be a successful move for Gleeds. This is a really exciting time for the region and we intend to maximise the opportunity it presents.”

The Austin office will be headed up by directors Ruben Rodriguez and Chris Williams.  

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 26 Sep 2017 (last updated on 26 Sep 2017).

More News Channels