Gleeds opens eighth US office

Property and construction consultancy Gleeds has opened its eighth US office.

The office in Austin, Texas, joins existing locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York and San Francisco.

The growth is intended to enable Gleeds to provide enhanced coverage to hospitality, commercial, mixed-use, higher education and industrial clients throughout Texas and beyond. It will also provide a platform from which to support its energy clients in this key region.

Chris Soffe, CEO of Gleeds Americas, said: “Known as the ‘lone star state’ the $1.6 trillion economy in Texas is one of the strongest in the US, second only to California, so it was a natural step for us to extend our offering here.”

Richard Steer, Chairman of Gleeds Worldwide, added: “Over 100 of the country’s top companies call Texas home and we’ve built fantastic relationships with many of them, so we’re confident that this will be a successful move for Gleeds. This is a really exciting time for the region and we intend to maximise the opportunity it presents.”

The Austin office will be headed up by directors Ruben Rodriguez and Chris Williams.