Gleeds picked for American university scheme

Gleeds has been appointed to manage a £50m project at Augusta University in Georgia.

The team will be acting on behalf of the University and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on the scheme, which involves construction of a new College of Science & Mathematics Building.

The project will see the College relocated from the Summerville Campus to a new 150,000 sq ft building on the Health Sciences Campus as part of the University’s wider growth plan. Four storeys will be built to house teaching laboratories, faculty offices and classrooms, as well as individual and group study areas.

Facilities contained within the first three floors will be used by all departments, biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics and psychology. The top floor will be dedicated to a 23,000 sq ft ‘research shell space’, which is seen as vital in achieving the university’s aim of expanding its undergraduate research opportunities.

Also included in the scope of works is a campus infrastructure component, which comprises the expansion of the South Energy Plant, including a new chiller, an additional cell for the existing cooling tower and the installation of a supplementary electrical service.

CEO of Gleeds Americas Chris Soffe said: “Gleeds has a long-standing relationship with Augusta University so we are delighted to be working with them again on this landmark scheme. The new facility will provide much-needed room to allow academic learning to be twinned with mutually supportive research programs. It will also serve to create new space to accommodate the growth of three further Colleges on the Summerville site”.

Works on the College of Science & Mathematics Building are expected to begin in summer 2018.