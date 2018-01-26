GMI opens Manchester office

Leeds-based GMI Construction Group has opened a new office in Manchester.

GMI Construction, which expects to achieve a £100m turnover next year, has acquired premises at 75 Dale Street in the Piccadilly Basin area of Manchester city centre. It has already created 15 permanent staff positions at the office.

The expansion across the Pennines follows comes on the back of several projects in Manchester and a pipeline of further work in the northwest. Current contracts include the Dakota Deluxe hotel for Evans Property Group and Burlington House, a residential development for Belgravia Living Group, with a combined value of approximately £40m.

GMI managing director Andy Bruce said, “We are pleased to announce our expansion with a physical presence in the northwest. We operate cautiously and as a result have remained profitable for the 31 years that we have been established. However, our success in the region has been the result of long term investment and we now feel that the time is right to commit to a permanent base.”

Commercial director Marc Banks is heading up the team in Manchester. He said: “It is exciting to be located in a developing area of the city where we can directly view progress of our own work of the Dakota Deluxe Hotel and Burlington House.”