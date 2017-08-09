Go ahead for £263m Barking Riverside rail link

Construction of a £263m extension of the London Overground rail network to Barking Riverside is set to start in summer 2018.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has given government assent for the 4.5km Overground extension of the Gospel Oak to Barking line to help unlock the construction of 10,800 new homes.

Barking Riverside is a 180-hectare brownfield site on the northern banks of the River Thames, being developed by the Greater London Authority (49%) in joint venture with London & Quadrant New Homes (51%). This is a reformed joint venture following the sale of former partner Bellway Homes shares to L&Q.

The rail extension to Barking Riverside is an important part of the transport strategy for the development. Barking Riverside Limited, the developer joint venture, is stumping up £172m of the £263m cost of the scheme. The remainder will partially come from Transport for London’s growth fund, which funds schemes that have direct impact on unlocking housing and employment growth.

The current Gospel Oak to Barking route, already part of London Overground, is being electrified by Network Rail. The contract to construct the extension is expected to be awarded in spring 2018.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Barking Riverside has huge potential to deliver thousands of much-needed affordable homes, and the extension of the Overground will ensure residents have the high-quality transport links they need, both to the surrounding area and commuting into central London. Barking Riverside will deliver new homes, schools, healthcare facilities and much more, and the Overground extension is a vital part of making these exciting plans a reality.”

Matthew Carpen, project director of Barking Riverside London, said: “This is a momentous moment for the project. Gaining formal consent from the government for the Overground extension to Barking Riverside is not only a huge milestone for the development but also crucial in connecting this new neighbourhood to the City, which will support the delivery of 600 homes a year. It is a result of true partnership working between Transport for London, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham and Barking Riverside London’s shareholders L&Q and the GLA.”