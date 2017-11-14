Government job for Laing O’Rourke chairman

Laing O’Rourke chairman Sir John Parker has been appointed lead non-executive director of the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office is effectively the corporate headquarters for government, supporting the prime minister to ensure the effective running of government. A particular focus is on improving efficiency, including in procurement.

As well as being chairman of Laing O’Rourke since the start of the month, Sir John Parker is also chairman of Pennon and a former chairman of Anglo American and National Grid. Last year he completed a review of the UK naval shipbuilding strategy for the Ministry of Defence and chaired the review for government on ethnic diversity on boards.

Cabinet Office minister Damian Green said: “I am delighted that Sir John Parker is joining the Cabinet Office board as the lead non-executive director. He brings to this role significant experience from a number of businesses, as well as a passion for inclusion and diversity. His commercial expertise and experience of driving reform will be of huge benefit to the department and I look forward to working with him.”