Graham-BAM chosen for £57m Belfast maternity unit

Graham-BAM Healthcare Partnership has been chosen to construct a new £57m maternity hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The new facility will be on the main Royal Victoria Hospital site next to the existing maternity hospital.

Karen Brookes, director of capital planning & redevelopment for the Belfast Health & Social Care Trust – the project client – said: “We look forward to working with our partners Graham-BAM to create a high quality modern maternity hospital that will help enable us to deliver quality care, designed to meet the needs of more than 6,000 women who have their babies delivered by the Royal Jubilee Maternity Service each year.”

Ron Clarke, managing director for building at Graham Construction, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by the Belfast Trust to construct the new maternity unit on the Royal Victoria Hospital complex. This new building will be a friendly and welcoming environment with state-of-the-art facilities and more choice, to better meet the needs of the women who will use it.”