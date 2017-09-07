Graham chosen for Weavers Quay

Graham Construction has been appointed as main contractor for a 10-storey build-to-rent tower block in Manchester.

Manchester Life Development Company has chosen Graham Construction to deliver its Weavers Quay scheme in Ancoats, east Manchester.

The private rental development comprises 201 flats of up to three bedrooms. It is being built on a vacant site at Old Mill Street and is the sixth and final development to start within Phase One of Manchester Life, which is providing more than 1,000 new homes in Ancoats. The first scheme, Cotton Field Wharf, completes in October 2017.

Weavers Quay is Graham Construction and Manchester Life’s second project together. They are already working on nearby Murrays’ Mills, refurbishing the world’s oldest surviving steam-powered cotton mill into 124 homes for sale.

The contractor expects to break ground within the next few weeks and completion is projected for summer 2019.

Graham Construction regional director Gary Hughes said: “This contract demonstrates Graham’s expertise in delivering high-quality large scale residential projects. We’ve established a strong reputation in the sector and bringing forward this second project with Manchester Life is a testament to that.”