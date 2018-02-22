Graham to build Liverpool waterfront flats

Graham Construction has secured a contract to build a 16-storey block on the edge of Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

The block of 383 flats is being built on The Strand specifically for Liverpool's private rental market. At ground floor will be 1,000 sq ft of commercial office space.

The client is a joint venture of Patten Properties and Panacea Property Development. Forward funding has been provided by Invesco Real Estate. Project cost and contract value have not been disclosed.

The current building on the site, the four-storey Strand House, is being demolished.

Graham Construction has been involved in the project during the planning process. Regional director Gary Hughes said: “Panacea saw great value in involving Graham at the pre-construction stage, trusting us to advise on design development, the most effective and efficient construction methodologies, site logistics and supply chain solutions.”

He added: “Graham has built a strong reputation for advising clients at business case stage and subsequently delivering first-rate residential schemes. We look forward to doing the same here for Panacea and starting on site at the end of February with the demolition of the existing building. We also look forward to working with the local supply chain and to engaging with the Merseyside construction industry apprenticeship schemes.”

Designed by architect Leach Rhodes Walker, the building will be constructed around a concrete frame structure, with factory-made bathroom pods craned into place and system façade designed to withstand inclement riverside weather conditions.

Neil Patten, managing director of Patten Properties and Panacea Property Development, said: “The scale and location of this development in such a prominent location deserves the best investment, management and delivery partners. After a long process we are delighted to announce our forward funding deal with Invesco.

“We have owned the site for a long time and worked very closely with Liverpool City Council to ensure that our plans for this important scheme were in line with their own high aspirations for the site and the wider area.

“The development we have designed within the city’s historic waterfront will set a new standard for residential accommodation in Liverpool. We look forward to delivering the scheme with our chosen contractor, Graham Construction, alongside our professional team including Leach Rhodes Walker, Capita and Curtins.”

Graham Construction has developed a portfolio of large-scale residential developments, delivering a number of build-to-rent (BTR), student accommodation and hotel projects across the UK. These include four BTR developments in Manchester – Erie Basin and Ellesmere Street with Glenbrook, and Murrays’ Mills and Weavers Quay with Manchester Life – Kensington & Park Terrace for Newcastle University, Deaconess House in Edinburgh and the £81m Peel Park Campus for the University of Salford.

Further Images