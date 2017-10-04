Graham wins £13m Stockport link road

Stockport Council has awarded Graham a £13m contract to build a new link road.

The Travis Brow link road will connect the A6 and Junction 1 of the M60. The scheme is part of the council’s £73m town centre access plan.

The new link road will cross the A6 and run under Stockport’s Grade II listed railway viaduct, a structure that dates back to the 1840s,

Graham’s contract also includes improvement works to the A6 Wellington Road North, the A5145 Travis Brow and the adjacent George’s Road.

Graham won the contract through the Highways England CDF Lot 2 framework. It will work with consulting engineer Mott McDonald and local highways specialist George Cox & Sons.

Work is expected to be completed in August 2018.

The new Travis Brow Link Road project will interface with the Stockport Viaduct, a Grade II listed structure which dates back to the 1840s.