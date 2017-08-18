News » Up To £20m » Graham wins £19m highways package » published 18 Aug 2017
Graham wins £19m highways package
Contractor Graham has won a £19m contract of highway upgrade works in the east of England.
Highways England has awarded Graham two packages, covering multiple improvements on the A47, A11, A1 and A12 – from Peterborough to Norwich, through to Lowestoft via Great Yarmouth.
The packages are part of a collaborative delivery framework (CDF), which groups together projects in the same area. Most of the work will be completed at night to minimise impact on road users.
