Graham wins £19m highways package

Contractor Graham has won a £19m contract of highway upgrade works in the east of England.

Highways England has awarded Graham two packages, covering multiple improvements on the A47, A11, A1 and A12 – from Peterborough to Norwich, through to Lowestoft via Great Yarmouth.

The packages are part of a collaborative delivery framework (CDF), which groups together projects in the same area. Most of the work will be completed at night to minimise impact on road users.