Thu November 23 2017

Graham wins £19m highways package

Contractor Graham has won a £19m contract of highway upgrade works in the east of England.

Highways England has awarded Graham two packages, covering multiple improvements on the A47, A11, A1 and A12 – from Peterborough to Norwich, through to Lowestoft via Great Yarmouth.

The packages are part of a collaborative delivery framework (CDF), which groups together projects in the same area. Most of the work will be completed at night to minimise impact on road users.

 

 

This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 18 Aug 2017).

