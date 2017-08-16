Green light for aristo's Longniddry development

Plans have been approved to extend a village in East Lothian with construction of as many as 450 new homes.

The development at Longniddry has been granted consent for planning permission in principle by East Lothian Council’s planning committee. Construction could start on site before the end of 2017.

The developer is a London-based outfit called Socially Conscious Capital, which is owned by Rock Feilding-Mellen, who was deputy leader of Kensington & Chelsea Brough Council and the councillor in charge of housing until resigning his cabinet post after the Grenfell Tower fire in June. He is the 38-year-old stepson of the Earl of Wemyss & March, who owns the land being developed.

Located around Longniddry Farm, to the south of the existing village, the principle of development at Longniddry South has now been agreed and detailed planning applications will now come forward for various elements of the proposed development.

Proposals include a residential development, of around 450 homes, with associated greenspace, access, engineering works and mixed use development, including the conversion of existing buildings at Longniddry Farm, which will provide space for commercial uses, such as cafe, nursery and offices.

Despite substantial local opposition to the scheme, the developer says that there were only six objections lodged against the planning application.

Longniddry is described as being on East Lothian’s ‘golf coast’ and just a 20-minute train ride from Edinburgh.

