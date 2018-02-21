Green light for Ashford housing development

Hodson Developments has secured planning approval from Ashford Borough Council to start building its Chilmington Green housing scheme.

The council has approved Hodson Developments' detailed plans for the start of phase one of the development, which includes 346 new homes. Construction is expected to start within the month.

Chilmington Green is a new, mixed-use community. Plans show 5,750 homes to be built over the next 20 years, along with a high street, a secondary school, four primary schools, a park and green space.

The full first phase is for 1,500 new homes, along with new schools, a district centre and a community hub. The developer expects this to be completed in 2022.

The second phase is for 1,124 new homes, as well as a primary school and new community amenities.

Phase three is for the Orchard Village local centre containing a further primary school and 1,559 new homes.

The fourth phase envisages construction of a further 1,567 new homes, along with Chilmington Brook centre, a primary school and a Discovery Park with sports facilities.

Initial infrastructure work started on the site in April 2017, including the construction of a new roundabout on the A28 as the main access to the development, work on other access points, new internal roads and land drainage.

Hodson Developments managing director Alan Hodson said: "It has taken many years of planning to get to this stage, and we are delighted to soon be in a position to start building houses. It will be great to get on site and start transforming all the plans into reality and we aim to have the first residents moving into the development in winter 2018.”