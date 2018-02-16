Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Fri February 16 2018

News » UK » Green light for Snow Hill Wharf » published 16 Feb 2018

Green light for Snow Hill Wharf

Property firm St Joseph, part of the Berkeley Group, has secured planning permission to build a high-rise waterside apartment complex in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter.

CGI of Snow Hill Wharf Above: CGI of Snow Hill Wharf

St Joseph’s 21-storey Snow Hill Wharf development, on Shadwell Street, will have 404 apartments alongside the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal.

With planning permission now granted by Birmingham City Council, construction is expected to start in the summer.

Richard Starkey, managing director of St Joseph Homes, said: “Birmingham’s development is still in the ascendant, with record levels of both residential and commercial projects. While the Jewellery Quarter and Digbeth have attracted many investors, the Gun Quarter – with its rich cultural and industrial heritage – has remained a largely untapped area of huge potential.

“Our vision for Snow Hill Wharf is to create a landmark development that brings a new quality and standard of residential living to the city. Moreover, we are committed to the long-term delivery of a community that grows together and becomes an enviable place to live in the city centre.”

Snow Hill Wharf is Berkeley's first major development outside of the southeast.

 

 

 

This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).

