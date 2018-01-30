Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue January 30 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Green light for West Lothian development » published 30 Jan 2018

Green light for West Lothian development

Work starts next month on a Dundas Estates development of 266 new homes in Livingston after securing planning approval from West Lothian Council.

Uphall Station Village site plan Above: Uphall Station Village site plan

Uphall Station Village will comprise one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-, four- and five-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, as well as 20 affordable plots. The development also includes a community centre.

Dundas Estates managing director Bruce Dunlop said: “We’re very pleased by this decision from local councillors as we believe this development will bring real benefits to the local area, while also helping to ease market demand, which is currently at an all-time high.”

Dundas Estates is the property development arm of the James Walker (Leith) group of companies.

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 30 Jan 2018 (last updated on 30 Jan 2018).

More News Channels