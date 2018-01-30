News » Over £20m » Green light for West Lothian development » published 30 Jan 2018
Green light for West Lothian development
Work starts next month on a Dundas Estates development of 266 new homes in Livingston after securing planning approval from West Lothian Council.
Uphall Station Village will comprise one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-, four- and five-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, as well as 20 affordable plots. The development also includes a community centre.
Dundas Estates managing director Bruce Dunlop said: “We’re very pleased by this decision from local councillors as we believe this development will bring real benefits to the local area, while also helping to ease market demand, which is currently at an all-time high.”
Dundas Estates is the property development arm of the James Walker (Leith) group of companies.
