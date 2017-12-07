News » UK » Grenade discovery interrupts Cambridge ice rink earthworks » published 7 Dec 2017
Grenade discovery interrupts Cambridge ice rink earthworks
Mick George’s site preparation works for a new ice rink in Cambridge were briefly stalled this week by the discovery of unexploded Second World War grenades.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the site on the Newmarket Road Park & Ride site to clear the hazard.
Mick George Ltd was contracted by Melcon Services to complete associated earthworks for the ice rink project, which has been more than 20 years in development.
Former University of Cambridge student David Gattiker, who played ice hockey himself for the university in the 1920s, bequeathed £1m back in the 1990s to the construction of a permanent ice hockey venue for the city. A £1.85m loan from the South Cambridgeshire District Council to Cambridge Leisure & Ice Centre (CLIC) has enabled the project to go ahead at last.
Mick George contracts director Michael George said: ‘’The arena is likely to be a huge hit with the Cambridgeshire community, and we’re thrilled to have played some part in constructing the facility.’’
Completion is scheduled for autumn 2018.
