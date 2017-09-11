Grimsby first to get off-the-shelf cop shop

Humberside Police has become the first police force to commission the construction of Willmott Dixon’s standardised custody suite design.

The first Willmott Dixon CODE project – which stands for Custody, Options, Designed & Engineered – will be built in Grimsby.

Humberside Police initially looked at renovating its existing facilities but concluded that would be too expensive and difficult to facilitate. In then decided it would be better value to replace the old cells in Scunthorpe and Grimsby with a single larger new facility with 36 cells and more than 1,000 square metres of office space.

The Police & Crime Commissioner for Humberside is acquiring the site and, assuming planning permission is granted, work on the £15.5m project will start in November 2017.

Procured under Scape Group’s major works framework, Willmott Dixon is now carrying out pre-construction work.

Willmott Dixon has recently built police stations and custody suites for South Yorkshire Police, South Wales Police and West Midlands Police, and it is on site delivering Lancashire Constabulary’s new Blackpool headquarters.

However, this is the first order for one of its off-the-shelf CODE designs, which it developed with NORR Architects.

CODE has three models: Alpha providing up to 28 cells, Bravo up to 36 cells and Charlie for forces that require more than 36 cells. Police forces can also customise the designs if needed. All CODE projects are promised at a fixed cost, timescale and quality.