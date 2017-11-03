Grimshaw opens office in Dubai

The official launch has taken place this week of Grimshaw’s Dubai office.

The company has worked for many years on projects in the Middle East and the new office in the D3 Design District will act as a central hub for the projects in the region

While providing the opportunity for supporting clients face-to-face, the Dubai office is also set up to collaborate with other Grimshaw offices to encourage knowledge exchange within the company.

The practice continues to work on projects initiated from its Doha office, but now with an added office resource in the UAE to support a major project in its design and construction - the Dubai Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion.

The pavilion, which is set to open in October 2020, is designed to be a celebration of ecology and a working demonstration of sustainable design. The core exhibition building is crowned by an over-arching roof structure with sizable photovoltaic panels designed to draw energy from the sun to power the site. A series of ‘solar trees’ will harvest water from the humid atmosphere.

The Sustainability Pavilion will remain on site as a permanent fixture afer the Dubai Expo.

Other key projects in the region include a high-end retail and entertainment destination, a botanic garden in Oman and a number of transit, sports and leisure projects in Qatar.

