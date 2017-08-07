Guidance published on unintended movement of plant

New guidance has been produced to reduce incidents of construction plant moving when it is not supposed to.

Unintended machine movement can occur from flicking the wrong switch or accidentally knocking a lever. The result can be serious or even fatal injuries.

In response to a series of accidents and near-misses, the Strategic Forum Plant Safety Group (SFPSG) has produced Reducing Unintended Movement of Plant – Managing Exposure to Consequential Risks.

The publication has been developed in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to provide guidance on measures to help prevent unintended movement.

The document includes case studies of actual incidents, exploring their causes and how they might have been prevented.

All plant types are included except mobile elevating access platforms, for which a separate publication from the Plant Safety Group has already been produced, specifically to address crushing issues.

Kevin Minton, director of the Construction Plant-hire Association, said: “If construction plant moves unexpectedly, then anyone close to it is at risk of being seriously injured or killed. This new publication gives guidance on a range of control measures to prevent this happening. Drivers, people working near plant, supervisors and contractors all have a part to play. We urge all those in the construction sector and those involved with the operation of plant and machinery to implement the many recommendations in order to maintain safe plant activities.”

The publication is available to download at www.cpa.uk.net/sfpsgpublications.