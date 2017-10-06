News » Up To £20m » Halsall wins Bristol care home contract » published 6 Oct 2017
Halsall wins Bristol care home contract
Bath-based Halsall Construction has won a £6.8m contract to build a new care home in Bristol.
Avery Healthcare has contracted Halsall Construction for a new purpose-built 77-bed care home on Tenniscourt Road in Bristol. The three-storey building has been designed by Harris Irwin Architects.
Works starts on site this month with completion due in spring 2019.
Halsall Construction managing director Andy Corp said: “We are delighted to be working with Avery again on this exciting scheme to provide high quality nursing care for elderly, frail and memory care residents.”
This article was published on 6 Oct 2017 (last updated on 6 Oct 2017).