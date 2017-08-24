Hanson adds to Hinkley Point business

Hanson UK has extended its involvement with EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C project, with its contracting division securing a road construction contract for the Kier Bam Joint Venture.

Hanson’s contract includes supplying 40,000 tonnes of cement bound granular material (CBGM) and 100,000 tonnes of asphalt over the next two years. The materials will be used to build access roads on site.

Hanson Contracting has also secured contracts with Laing O’Rourke to support construction of new accommodation being built to house up to 1,500 construction workers. It is also supplying other packages for the Bylor JV of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O’Rourke, which is responsible for the construction of the main reactor buildings at the site.

Hanson is part of Germany’s HeidelbergCement group.

Stewart Cameron, Hanson’s project lead, said: “We are supplying a number of the Tier 1 contractors with products from two of our cement plants, four quarries, three asphalt plants, a marine dredger and a Regen GGBS site.”