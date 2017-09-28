News » UK » Hanson's Green takes AIA chair » published 28 Sep 2017
Hanson's Green takes AIA chair
Rick Green, managing director of Hanson Contracting, is the new chairman of the Asphalt Industry Alliance.
He has taken over from Breedon’s Alan Mackenzie, who has stepped down after five years in the position.
The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA), a partnership between the Mineral Products Association and Eurobitume UK, was established in 2000 to promote the interests of the asphalt industry. A key part of its activity is its annual local authority road maintenance survey (ALARM), which keeps the need for more pothole repair funding in the spotlight.
New chairman Rick Green has more than 25 years’ experience in the highway construction and maintenance sector. His background is in civil engineering and he has held a number of senior positions within the asphalt industry.
He said that the AIA “has played a significant role in promoting the benefits of planned, preventative maintenance and the need for long-term funding commitments from central government”.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 28 Sep 2017 (last updated on 28 Sep 2017).