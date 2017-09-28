Hanson's Green takes AIA chair

Rick Green, managing director of Hanson Contracting, is the new chairman of the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

He has taken over from Breedon’s Alan Mackenzie, who has stepped down after five years in the position.

The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA), a partnership between the Mineral Products Association and Eurobitume UK, was established in 2000 to promote the interests of the asphalt industry. A key part of its activity is its annual local authority road maintenance survey (ALARM), which keeps the need for more pothole repair funding in the spotlight.

New chairman Rick Green has more than 25 years’ experience in the highway construction and maintenance sector. His background is in civil engineering and he has held a number of senior positions within the asphalt industry.

He said that the AIA “has played a significant role in promoting the benefits of planned, preventative maintenance and the need for long-term funding commitments from central government”.