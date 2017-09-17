HDR buys maintenance design firm

Major US-based consultant HDR has bought Maintenance Design Group (MDG), which specialises in the planning and design of vehicle and fleet operations and maintenance facilities.

Going forward, MDG will do business as HDR Maintenance Design Group.

Maintenance Design Group was founded in 1995. Its notable industry-firsts include designing a 250-bus maintenance facility with a 100% drive-through maintenance bay, and designing upper level work platforms for light rail facilities that provide convenient, safe places to work. The firm employs close to 40 professionals in offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Houston, Baltimore and Nashville.

HDR employs about 10,000 people working from more than 225 locations around the world.

“MDG’s innovative approach to facility design makes them a perfect fit for HDR,” said Eric Keen, president and chief operating officer for HDR. “We see tremendous growth opportunities in the operations and maintenance facilities market, and MDG's strengths in facility planning and design complement our asset life-cycle approach to infrastructure development.”

Keen added that the relationship is not new – the two have worked together for more than a decade/ Projects the firms have collaborated on include the Sun Link Streetcar in Tucson, Arizona and the Kansas City Streetcar.

“MDG is excited about joining forces with HDR,” said Don Leidy, MDG managing principal. “We will be able to serve new clients and offer a wider range of services to our current clients.” Leidy will join HDR as vice president/managing principal and will continue to lead the HDR Maintenance Design Group team. Co-owners, Ken Booth, Mark Ellis, Jon Holler, Steve Radomski and Darren Pynn will join HDR as senior facility design managers.