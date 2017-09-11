HDR to design $288m Australian detention centre

HDR has been named as principal consultant for a new youth justice centre in the Australian state of Victoria.

The firm will work with stakeholders through the Youth Justice Redevelopment Project team to develop the design and masterplan for the center at Cherry Creek, which is set to open in 2021.

The state government is providing AU$288m for the new high-security centre, which will include an intensive supervision unit, 224 beds for remand and sentenced clients and a mental health unit.

A tender has been launched for the appointment of a managing contractor to work with the principal consultant during the design and construction phases.

Minister for families and children Jenny Mikakos saud: “This is the next important step in rebuilding Victoria’s youth justice system. This new facility will be a world class, high security, rehabilitative facility, designed by an expert team.” She added that she looked forward to working with the team at HDR to deliver the most secure youth justice facility ever built in the state.