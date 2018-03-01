Hi-vis diggers can be seen from a mile away

Railway contractor Lundy Projects says that it can now see its construction machinery a full mile away down the track even in the pitch black of night thanks to new illuminated wrapping.

The high performance technology works via an illuminated prismatic retroflective panel, which is fitted and tailored to each vehicle. It is supplied by Fhoss Safety Wear, which is targeting the plant sector as an industry set to benefit.

With 80,000 hours of lifespan, the tape is fully water and weatherproof; it is also compliant with Department for Transport Chapter 8 regulations and has been approved by Network Rail and SNC-Lavalin.

Lundy Projects says that its machines are now visible at night from 1600 metres away. Manager Rob Hollins said: “At Lundy, we are always looking for new ways to invest in our existing fleet and see ourselves as leading the way in safety and innovation in the plant industry. We have been very impressed with this new vehicle wrapping technology as it can be tailored to each of our vehicles, allowing them to be light up even when there is a complete lack of ambient light. This makes our plant feel much safer and the feedback we’ve had from our men on the ground has been fantastic. We look forward to working more with FHOSS more in the future.”

Andrew Kimitri, founder of Fhoss Safety Wear, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new vehicle wrapping solution for the plant industry. While the illuminated livery technology has reflective properties, the panel doesn’t rely on a secondary light source to illuminate, so diggers and other plant machinery can be lit up at all times and seen even in complete darkness.”

He added: “The technology allows site managers to feel assured that their staff, fleet and plant are well protected during hours of darkness and in low lit environments. What’s more this is a highly cost-effective solution to the plant industry; a vehicle can be lit up for the duration of its lease. We have already had much interest from customers including Lundy and Lavalin who have purchased the wrapping solution for a number of their vehicles.”

As previously reported, Fhoss also does glow-in-the-dark workwear that it has supplied to Scotland TranServ roadworkers as well as Network Rail.