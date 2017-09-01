Highways England chair earns second term

Colin Matthews has been reappointed as chairman of Highways England for a second three-year term.

As chairman, he will continue to be paid £130,000 for a minimum of 78 days’ work a year, which equates to a day rate of nearly £1700.

Colin Matthews was first appointed chairman of Highways England in December 2014, having previously served as chairman of the company’s predecessor, the Highways Agency since July 2014.

Before that he was chief executive officer of Heathrow Airport Holdings, formerly BAA. His career also saw him serve as chief executive of Severn Trent Water, managing director of Transco and engineering director of British Airways.

Mr Matthews said: “Over the past three years, Highways England has concentrated on safety, customer service and delivering the government’s first five-year Road Investment Strategy. We have made good progress, and much remains to be done in the second half of the period. We are already preparing for the second five-year investment period.”