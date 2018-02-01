Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu February 01 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Highways England confirms Mumford's position » published 1 Feb 2018

Highways England confirms Mumford's position

Highways England has confirmed the permanent appointment of Peter Mumford as major projects director.

Peter Mumford Above: Peter Mumford

He was recruited from claims consultant HKA (formally Hill International) last year after the departure of Peter Adams for London City Airport.

Peter Mumford’s position has now been made permanent, as of today, with the official job title of executive director of major projects & capital portfolio management.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “I congratulate Peter on his appointment and am pleased he will continue with Highways England.”

Mr Mumford said: “I am delighted to be joining Highways England at such an exciting time as we focus on delivering our significant portfolio of major projects and continue to prepare for the next roads investment period and beyond.”

Peter Mumford has previously worked for Aecom, EC Harris and Turner & Townsend.

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 1 Feb 2018 (last updated on 1 Feb 2018).

More News Channels