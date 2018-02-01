Highways England confirms Mumford's position

Highways England has confirmed the permanent appointment of Peter Mumford as major projects director.

He was recruited from claims consultant HKA (formally Hill International) last year after the departure of Peter Adams for London City Airport.

Peter Mumford’s position has now been made permanent, as of today, with the official job title of executive director of major projects & capital portfolio management.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “I congratulate Peter on his appointment and am pleased he will continue with Highways England.”

Mr Mumford said: “I am delighted to be joining Highways England at such an exciting time as we focus on delivering our significant portfolio of major projects and continue to prepare for the next roads investment period and beyond.”

Peter Mumford has previously worked for Aecom, EC Harris and Turner & Townsend.