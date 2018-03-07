Highways England recruits Carillion director

Highways England has named David Picton as its interim director for commercial and procurement.

Until last month, David Picton was chief sustainability and safety officer at Carillion – a job no longer sustainable when Carillion went into liquidation. He had joined Carillion as supply chain director in 2012, having previously worked for Sky and at Motorola.

From 1985 to 2005 he was in the RAF in logistics, rising to the rank of wing commander.

He joins Highways England on 13th March to replace David Poole, who is moving to HS2 as procurement and supply chain director, filling the gap left by the departure of Beth West, who recently moved to developer Landsec as head of development for its London portfolio.