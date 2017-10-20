Highways England shuffles project timings

Highways England has revised its £15bn programme to reduce the impact of roadworks on traffic, it says.

Plans for 26 road upgrades have been revised to reduce roadworks taking place in the same area of the network or on busiest routes at the same time. Ten schemes are being brought forward; 16 are being delayed.

Most of the £300m upgrage of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth is being pushed back a year or two, although some of the smaller elements will start sooner.

The supplementary delivery plan1 sees Highways England rescheduling its programme for the schemes between three and 24 months. No schemes have been dropped or cancelled. However, six schemes have been ‘paused for further review’.

The 10 schemes being brought forward are:

A19 Testos

A19 Downhill Lane

M56 junctions 6-8 smart motorway

M6 junctions 21a – 26 smart motorway

M6 junction 22 upgrade

M6 junction 10

A500 Etruria

M4 Heathrow slips

A47 Acle Straight: small scale improvement

A47 and A12 junction enhancement.

The 16 schemes being pushed back are:

A47 North Tuddenham to Easton

A47 Blofield to North Burlingham dualling

A47/A11 Thickthorn

A47 Wansford to Sutton

A47 Guyhirn Junction

M25 junction 25 improvement

M25 junction 28 improvement

M25 junction 10/A3 Wisley interchange

M25 junctions 10-16

A1 Birtley to Coal House

M60 junctions 24-27 and junction 1-4 smart motorway

A12 Chelmsford to A120 widening

A5 Dodwells to Longshoot widening

M3 junction 9 improvement

A31 Ringwood

M27 junctions 4-11.

Following a review of the road investment strategy (RIS) programme, six schemes have been deemed to require further development to demonstrate an acceptable return on investment. These are:

A1 & A19 technology enhancements

M11 junctions 8-14 technology upgrade

A12 whole-route technology upgrade

M53 junctions 5-11 smart motorway

A14 Junction 10a

M62/ M606 Chain Bar

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “Our update today is a sensible and responsible way to deliver major national investment in road infrastructure. It will keep our roads moving, deliver a lasting legacy for the country and ensure best value for money for the taxpayer.”

1. Highways England Delivery Plan Update – Supplementary Annex 2017-2018