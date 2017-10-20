News » UK » Highways England shuffles project timings » published 20 Oct 2017
Highways England shuffles project timings
Highways England has revised its £15bn programme to reduce the impact of roadworks on traffic, it says.
Plans for 26 road upgrades have been revised to reduce roadworks taking place in the same area of the network or on busiest routes at the same time. Ten schemes are being brought forward; 16 are being delayed.
Most of the £300m upgrage of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth is being pushed back a year or two, although some of the smaller elements will start sooner.
The supplementary delivery plan1 sees Highways England rescheduling its programme for the schemes between three and 24 months. No schemes have been dropped or cancelled. However, six schemes have been ‘paused for further review’.
The 10 schemes being brought forward are:
- A19 Testos
- A19 Downhill Lane
- M56 junctions 6-8 smart motorway
- M6 junctions 21a – 26 smart motorway
- M6 junction 22 upgrade
- M6 junction 10
- A500 Etruria
- M4 Heathrow slips
- A47 Acle Straight: small scale improvement
- A47 and A12 junction enhancement.
The 16 schemes being pushed back are:
- A47 North Tuddenham to Easton
- A47 Blofield to North Burlingham dualling
- A47/A11 Thickthorn
- A47 Wansford to Sutton
- A47 Guyhirn Junction
- M25 junction 25 improvement
- M25 junction 28 improvement
- M25 junction 10/A3 Wisley interchange
- M25 junctions 10-16
- A1 Birtley to Coal House
- M60 junctions 24-27 and junction 1-4 smart motorway
- A12 Chelmsford to A120 widening
- A5 Dodwells to Longshoot widening
- M3 junction 9 improvement
- A31 Ringwood
- M27 junctions 4-11.
Following a review of the road investment strategy (RIS) programme, six schemes have been deemed to require further development to demonstrate an acceptable return on investment. These are:
- A1 & A19 technology enhancements
- M11 junctions 8-14 technology upgrade
- A12 whole-route technology upgrade
- M53 junctions 5-11 smart motorway
- A14 Junction 10a
- M62/ M606 Chain Bar
Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “Our update today is a sensible and responsible way to deliver major national investment in road infrastructure. It will keep our roads moving, deliver a lasting legacy for the country and ensure best value for money for the taxpayer.”
1. Highways England Delivery Plan Update – Supplementary Annex 2017-2018
This article was published on 20 Oct 2017 (last updated on 23 Oct 2017).