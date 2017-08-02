Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Highways England updates project plan » published 2 Aug 2017

Highways England updates project plan

Highways England has published an updated delivery plan, setting out work completed to date, what is under way and the seven highway projects to start by spring 2018.

Schemes set to start in 2017/18 include smart motorways between junctions three and five on the M20 near Maidstone, and on the M6 around Coventry.

Work will also start before the end of the year on the M23 junctions 8-10 and M27 junctions 4-11.

Meanwhile, work continues on a further 16 schemes currently in construction. These include the £1.4bn Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme.

Highways England will also use extra £220m investment announced in the 2016 autumn statement to improve safety and capacity at congested roundabouts, junctions and slip roads.

The 76-page document, Highways England Delivery Plan 2017-2018, is available at www.gov.uk. See pages 58-61 for the full programme.

 

 

This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).

