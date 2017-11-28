Hire firm invests £25m in 450 JCBs

Haydock-based Plant Hire UK has placed its biggest ever order for JCB equipment as it gears up for growth in the New Year.

The £25m order has bought Plant Hire UK a total of 450 new JCB machines.

The bulk of the order is for 350 Loadall telescopic handlers. The deal also includes site dumpers, mini excavators and tandem rollers. The machines will be supplied by JCB dealer Gunn JCB.

The order includes JCB’s smallest telehander, the 516-40 model (which lifts 1.5-tonnes to four metre), through to the flagship 20-metre lift height 540-200 model. The site dumpers ordered range from the one-tonne through to the nine-tonne models and mini excavators from 1.5-tonnes to eight-tonnes.

The latest deal means Plant Hire UK’s fleet continues to be exclusively JCB and the investment comes as its new headquarters in Haydock becomes fully operational.

Plant Hire UK was founded by Graham Jones and finance director Wayne Illidge. Graham Jones said: “We are extremely confident about the future of the equipment hire business in the UK, which is why we have placed our biggest order ever for JCB machines.”