Hitachi adds oil sensors to excavators

Hitachi Construction Machinery is adding sensors to its excavators that monitor the quality of the engine and hydraulic oil.

The machine transmits sensor data on a daily basis to Hitachi’s ConSite remote fleet monitoring system. If the oil quality has deteriorated or the oil has become contaminated, the dealer will be notified via email or text and can take the necessary actions.

Hitachi says that the new oil sensors will reduce maintenance costs by providing a more accurate estimation of when an oil change is required. This is more efficient than a fixed oil change interval, it says.

The oil sensors will be installed in the ZX210-6 and ZX350-6 medium excavators from November 2017 and Hitachi plans to roll them out to other models in the near future. A retrofit kit is also available from authorised Hitachi dealers for the previous generation ZX210-5 and ZX350-5 models.

“We are delighted to be the first manufacturer to offer our customers this new technology,” says Tom van Wijlandt, service support manager at Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV. “We know that reliability and machine uptime are vital to our customers, and the new oil sensors will help to enhance this further. Combined with ConSite, this unique development will also continue to improve user experiences of Hitachi construction machinery.”